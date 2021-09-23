Heidi Blickenstaff, Morgan Dudley Join Jagged Little Pill Cast

Casting for the Broadway return of Jagged Little Pill has been announced.

Heidi Blickenstaff will step into the role of Mary Jane Healy when the show resumes performances on October 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Original cast member Elizabeth Stanley is currently on maternity leave and will return to the role on a limited schedule beginning in November, at which point she and Blickenstaff will share the role.

Another newcomer to the leading cast is Morgan Dudley, who will make her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy, taking over from Celia Rose Gooding, who has departed the show for screen projects, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Incoming ensemble members are Runako Campbell, Janine DiVita, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, and Grace Slear.

Returning cast members include Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy, Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Lauren Patten as Jo, Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix, and ensemble members Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, and Kei Tsuruharatani.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The show is based on Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill and incorporates '90s anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket."

Casting was first reported by Variety at the same time the new cast performed on Good Morning America.