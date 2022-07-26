Heidi Blickenstaff to Return to Jagged Little Pill on Tour

Heidi Blickenstaff will reprise her role as Mary Jane Healy in the national tour of Jagged Little Pill, launching in Las Vegas September 6.

Heidi Blickenstaff reopened Jagged Little Pill on Broadway as Mary Jane Healy last fall, and later shared the role with her friend Elizabeth Stanley. The production played its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 17, 2021.

Blickenstaff developed and originated the role of Katherine in Disney's Freaky Friday for Disney Channel and Disney on Broadway. She also originated the role of Bea in Something Rotten!, for which she received Grammy and Outer Critics nominations. Her other Broadway credits include The Addams Family (Alice), The Little Mermaid (Ursula), [title of show] (Heidi), and The Full Monty.

Featuring music by Alanis Morissette and a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells the story of one Connecticut family with a whole lot of problems: Drug addiction, the trials of gender nonconformity, tensions arising from interracial adoption, and sexual assault are all addressed using music from Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 album, as well as later albums.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, with scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, video design by Lucy Mackinnon, and hair, wig, and make-up design J. Jared Janas.

Additional casting for the touring production will be announced soon. For a complete list of tour stops, click here.