Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and More to Offer Autism-Friendly Performances

TDF has announced its ninth season of autism-friendly performances of Broadway shows for families with children and adults on the autism spectrum and other developmental disabilities.

The five-show season will begin on Sunday, September 29, at 1pm with an autism-friendly performance of The Lion King. The rest of the season is as follows:

Frozen: Sunday, November 17, at 1pm

Wicked: Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 1pm

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1pm for Part One and at 6:30pm for Part Two

Aladdin: Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 1pm



Tickets to these performances generally go on sale six to eight weeks before the performance. For more information about TDF's autism-friendly performances and to sign up to receive notifications on how and when to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets to these special performances are sold only through TDF's website.

The TDF Autism-Friendly Performances Program was founded in 2011 and operates under the umbrella of TDF's Accessibility Programs. To create an autism-friendly setting, the shows are performed in a friendly, supportive environment for an audience of families and friends with children or adults who are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or other sensitivity issues. Slight adjustments to the production, where possible, will include reduction of any jarring sounds or strobe lights focused into the audience. In the theater lobby, there will be staffed quiet and play areas, if anyone needs to leave their seats during the performance. For these special performances, TDF purchases every seat in the theater and makes tickets available exclusively to families, groups, schools, etc. whose members include individuals on the autism spectrum at discount prices.