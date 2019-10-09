Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Reveals New Trailer

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released a brand-new trailer, featuring never before seen footage of the international hit stage production.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. It opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018, and received six 2018 Tony Awards.

The plot is described as follows: "It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.