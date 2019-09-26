Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Be Featured at New York Comic Con

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be featured at New York Comic Con October 3-6 with a booth and panel.

On Thursday, October 3, at 1pm, at the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center, members of the cast and creative team, including moderator James Snyder, will take a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The panel will feature never-before-seen photos, videos, and live performances.

The production's booth, on display all four days of New York Comic Con at #1736 on Level 3 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, will feature Tony Award winner Christine Jones's set model for the Broadway production and exclusive content featured in the forthcoming book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey, which will be released by Scholastic in the US on November 5. There will also be a photo booth where fans can show their Hogwarts House pride by posing with Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin banners. Tickets to the Broadway production will be available for purchase on-site, as well as merchandise from the show, including the Cursed Child replica of Harry Potter's wand and custom house T-shirts.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. It opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018, and received six 2018 Tony Awards.

James Snyder takes on the role of Harry Potter, alongside Diane Davis as Ginny Potter and Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter. Matt Mueller plays Ron Weasley, with Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Jonno Roberts assumes the role Draco Malfoy, with Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Brian Thomas Abraham, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Grace DeAmicis, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Joey LaBrasca, Rachel Leslie, Zell Steele Morrow, Sarita Amani Nash, Jack Pravda, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, James Romney, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, Alex Weisman, and Karen Janes Woditsch playing a variety of characters.