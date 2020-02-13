Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Will Open in Tokyo in Summer 2022

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make its Japanese premiere in the summer of 2022, as was announced today by producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, along with Japanese partners TBS and HoriPro, and the Ambassador Theatre Group.

This marks the first Asian production for a play currently enjoying runs in London, New York, Melbourne, and San Francisco. The Japanese production will also be the second non-English version of the play, after the German premiere next month. Performances will run at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo as part of TBS's 70th anniversary celebration. The theater will undergo major renovations ahead of the production and reopen as a site-specific venue for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

A continuation of the beloved best‐selling novel series by British author J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the final novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and is the only official Harry Potter story to be presented onstage. Based on an original new story by Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne and directed by Tiffany.

The Broadway production, which opened in April 2018, earned six Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play (Tiffany).