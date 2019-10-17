Hamilton Announces #Ham4HamFan Performance for Second Year on October 31

Hamilton has announced a #Ham4Ham fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. This will be the second year in a row of this special performance.

All tickets for the 7pm performance will be sold for $10 via the show's digital lottery. Patrons can enter the lottery from October 17 through October 25, 8am EST via the official Hamilton app. Beginning October 25, winners will be notified via email or app notification if they have won the lottery. Credit card payment for one or two tickets will be processed through the app. Ticket(s) may be picked up at will call beginning at 4:30pm on October 31 with a valid photo ID. Seats will be assigned by the box office. Only one entry per person will be allowed.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and music direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, the musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. The musical won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography, and Orchestrations.

Austin Scott currently leads the Broadway Hamilton company as Alexander Hamilton. The rest of the cast includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Euan Morton as King George III, and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.

The Broadway company includes Giuseppe Bausilio, Raymond Baynard, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Andrew Chappelle, Marc delaCruz, Karla Puno Garcia, Christina Glur, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Jimmie "JJ" Jeter, Roddy Kennedy, Eddy Lee, Justice Moore, Elizabeth Racanelli, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Terrance Spencer, Kim Taylor, Raven Thomas, Gregory Treco, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Robert Walters and Kyle Weiler.