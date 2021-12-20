Hamilton and Aladdin Cancel Performances Until After Christmas

As of this past weekend, Broadway's Hamilton had canceled performances through December 21 due to positive Covid tests within their fully vaccinated companies. At approximately noon today, producers tweeted that the hit musical has now canceled all performances through December 26, following in the footsteps of MJ, which has also bowed out of its Christmas-week performances.

In addition, Aladdin has announced that it will suspend performances through December 24. Performances are scheduled to resume Sunday, December 26, at 1pm.

Several other Broadway and off-Broadway shows — including Hadestown and Moulin Rouge! — canceled performances this past weekend due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases. There is currently no talk of an industry-wide shut down.

To see the Broadway League's up-to-date schedule of Broadway performances, click here.