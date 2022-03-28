Meet the New Potters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have announced that Steve Haggard has officially assumed the role of Harry Potter on Broadway. Haggard made his Broadway debut in 2019 as part of the year two company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and has been performing the title role since fall 2021, replacing the show's former star, James Snyder.

The Broadway production will also welcome Angela Reed back to the cast as she assumes the role of Ginny Potter on Tuesday, May 3. Reed was a member of the original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and she created the role of Ginny Potter in the original San Francisco company. She's also appeared on Broadway in A Doll's House, Part 2, The Country Girl, and Rock ‘n' Roll.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The play is set 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione save the wizarding world, and they are now joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The production — originally presented in two parts but now presented in one — opened on Broadway in 2018, earning six Tony Awards including Best New Play.