Hadestown Stars Celebrate Musical Theater Album Grammy Win

On Wednesday, January 29, the Broadway cast of Hadestown celebrated its recent Grammy win, posing backstage with the statuette for Best Musical Theater Album.

Earning the award were principal soloists Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page, composer and lyricist Anaïs Mitchell, producer Mara Isaacs, musical coordinator David Lai, and arranger and orchestrator Todd Sickafoose.

Hadestown cast and band members with a Grammy statuette.

(© David Gordon)

Hadestown, which began its Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 22, 2019, is written by singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Mitchell, and developed with director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

The cast is led by Carney (Orpheus), Tony winner De Shields (Hermes), Tony nominee Gray (Persephone), two-time Tony nominee Noblezada (Eurydice), and Tony nominee Page (Hades). They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, as well as a chorus of Workers played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The full cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.