Hadestown Releases Commemorative Vinyl Box Set of Grammy-Winning Cast Album

Hadestown has announced the release of a special commemorative vinyl box set of the musical's Grammy-winning cast album.

The limited-edition box set, from Sing It Again Records, celebrates the return of Hadestown to Broadway, the upcoming launch of the North American touring production, as well as the return of live performances across the country. It can be purchased at hadestown.com as well as on Amazon. A special limited edition pressing of 1,000 copies of the box set on clear vinyl will also be available exclusively at Barnes & Noble beginning November 19 and is now available for pre-order.

The North American tour of Hadestown will celebrate its official opening on October 15 at Washington, DC's Kennedy Center for a three-week engagement and continue to over 30 cities in its first season with more to be announced shortly. Prior to the Kennedy Center run, the tour will have a weeklong stop at Greenville, South Carolina's Peace Center (October 5-10). For more information about the tour route, click here.

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The production won a total of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Performances resumed on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2, featuring original stars Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), and Amber Gray (Persephone).