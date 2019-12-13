Hadestown Releases Romantic Music Video for "All I've Ever Known"

Hadestown is serving up some much needed warmth on this cold and dreary Friday.

Reeve Carney and two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who star as Orpheus and Eurydice in the Tony-winning musical, are featured in a brand-new music video of "All I've Ever Known" — a romantic duet Anaïs Mitchell composed for her leading pair. Take a look at Carney and Noblezada as they adorably traverse the streets of New York City, interspersed with footage of some of their onstage performances.