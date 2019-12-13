Hadestown Releases Romantic Music Video for "All I've Ever Known"
Watch the musical's stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada fall in love in Times Square.
Hadestown is serving up some much needed warmth on this cold and dreary Friday.
Reeve Carney and two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who star as Orpheus and Eurydice in the Tony-winning musical, are featured in a brand-new music video of "All I've Ever Known" — a romantic duet Anaïs Mitchell composed for her leading pair. Take a look at Carney and Noblezada as they adorably traverse the streets of New York City, interspersed with footage of some of their onstage performances.
Loading...