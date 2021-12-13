West Side Story, Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Cyrano, and In the Heights Earn Golden Globe Noms

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the nominations for its 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented January 9, 2022. Due to an ongoing boycott of the HFPA stemming from the organization's perceived lack of diversity, broadcast partner NBC will not televise that awards ceremony.

The recently released remake of West Side Story garnered four noms, including Best Picture - Musical/Comedy, Best Actress - Musical/Comedy for Rachel Zegler, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, and Best Director for Steven Spielberg.

The leading men of three movie-musicals will vie for Golden Globe for Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...BOOM!), and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) were nominated in a category that also includes Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up) and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza).

Andrew Garfield received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Tick, Tick...BOOM!

(© Macall Polay/Netflix)

Tick, Tick...BOOM! (an early Jonathan Larson musical brought to the screen by director Lin-Manuel Miranda) and Cyrano (which originated onstage) were both nominated for Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category. In the Heights (Miranda's Broadway debut musical, which was brought to screen this past summer) was only nominated for Ramos.

Miranda was additionally recognized with a nomination for Best Song for "Dos Oruguitas" from the Disney animated feature Encanto for which Miranda wrote all of the songs. Encanto also received nominations for Best Score (by Germaine Franco) and Best Animated Picture.

Other notable Golden Globe nominations include Billy Porter in the category of Best Television Actor for his work on the Ryan Murphy series Pose, Cynthia Erivo in the category of Best Actress - Television Motion Picture for Genius: Aretha, and Uzo Aduba in the category of Best Television Actress - Drama Series for In Treatment. Aduba is currently appearing on Broadway in Clyde's.

Click here for a complete list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations.