Girl From the North Country Announces Rush Policy and Digital Lottery

Producers of Girl From the North Country have announced that beginning with the show's first Broadway preview on Friday, February 7, at the Belasco Theatre, a limited quantity of $39 tickets will be available via both rush and a digital lottery for each performance.

Available performances will be posted on northcountrylottery.com as early as midnight ET the day before the performance. Lotteries close at 3pm ET the day before the performance. Winners will pick up their tickets at the Belasco Theatre box office with their credit card.

Beginning Friday, February 7, $39 rush tickets will also be sold at the Belasco Theatre box office on the day of the performance beginning when the box office opens (Monday-Saturday at 10am and beginning March 15 at noon). Tickets will be available to customers of all ages and there will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, Girl From the North Country is written and directed by Conor McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.

Girl From the North Country officially opens on March 5.