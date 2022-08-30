Gideon Glick and Adam Roberts to Release Cookbook, Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway

Want to learn how to make Yolklahola!? How about Yam Yankees? You can learn those recipes and more in Adam Roberts and Gideon Glick's Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway: The Broadway Lover's Cookbook, which goes on sale October 4.

Glick is a Tony-nominated actor who has been seen onstage in To Kill a Mockingbird, and is familiar to television audiences for his role as a quirky magician in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Roberts is a food writer who has written The Amateur Gourmet and Secrets of the Best Chefs.

They have teamed up to create this book of recipes. Each dish comes with a brief history of the show that inspired it, a summary of the plot, and listening notes with behind-the-scenes trivia. The book also features illustrations by Justin "Squigs" Robertson.

Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway includes recipes for Craberet (Crab Cakes with Two Ladles of Garlic Aioli), Wickedoodles (Snickerdoodles with Elphaba Green Matcha), and Dear Melon Hansen (Summer Melon Salad, Waving Through a Prosciutto).

"Any book that brings together matzah brei and ABBA is an absolute gift to the world in my opinion," enthuses Beanie Feldstein (Funny Girl)

You can pre-order a copy here (paid link).