Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit to Sing New Duet at MCC Theater's Miscast21

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) will join Aaron Tveit (this year's only Tony nominee in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, for Moulin Rouge!) for a brand-new duet as part of Miscast21, MCC Theater's annual event that features the biggest stage stars singing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. This year's virtual performance will premiere on MCC's YouTube channel on Sunday, May 16, at 8pm ET, and will remain available through 11:59pm ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Creel and Tveit previously performed the duet "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent at the 2016 Miscast Gala.

They will join previously announced performers Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Wicked), Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I),Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter (Pose), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty).

Miscast21 will also feature appearances by McKinley Belcher III (MCC's The Light), Nick Blaemire (MCC's Space Dogs), Sandra Caldwell (MCC's Charm), Juan Castano (MCC's Transfers), Trip Cullman (MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), Hugh Dancy (MCC's The Pride), Halley Feiffer (MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), BAFTA nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Garner (Cyrano de Bergerac), Paige Gilbert (MCC's BLKS), Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges (MCC's Yen), Evan Jonigkeit (MCC's Really Really), Grammy and Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), Donja R. Love (one in two), Zosia Mamet (MCC's Really Really), Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (Three Tall Women), Emmy, Grammy, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries), and Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (The Rose Tattoo).

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) serves as musical supervisor and director.

