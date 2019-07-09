Gabrielle Carrubba to Become Dear Evan Hansen's New Zoe

Gabrielle Carrubba will assume the role of Zoe Murphy in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen beginning July 30 at the Music Box Theatre.

Carrubba, who understudied the role, replaces Mallory Bechtel, who departs on July 28 after a year in the role.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Oscar, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.