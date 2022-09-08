Funny Girl Gets a New Marquee With Star Lea Michele

The front of house artwork at the August Wilson Theatre is getting an upgrade for the fall with new Funny Girl cast members Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh prominently on display.

(© David Gordon)



Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. This new revival is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel.

(© David Gordon)



Joining Michele and Feldshuh on stage are original revival cast members Ramin Karimloo and Tony nominee Jared Grimes, who continue in their roles. Julie Benko takes on the role of Fanny on Thursdays.