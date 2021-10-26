Diana the Musical Announces Full Casting for Broadway Return

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Diana The Musical, resuming performances November 2 at the Longacre Theatre. Opening night is November 17.

Diana once again stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The ensemble includes Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

A musical biography of Diana, Princess of Wales, the production is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics) and David Bryan (music and lyrics), directed by Christopher Ashley, and choreographed by Kelly Devine.

Diana is also available for viewing on Netflix, filmed live at the Longacre during the pandemic. Read TheaterMania's review here.