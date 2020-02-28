Full Cast Announced for Broadway's Company, Starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone

Complete casting has been announced for Marianne Elliott's new Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. Performances will begin at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for March 22 (Sondheim's 90th birthday).

Rounding out the ensemble will be Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

They join Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone as Bobbie and Joanne, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

A digital lottery will offer $43 tickets to each performance by clicking here. An in-person rush ticket policy, for the same price, will be available each day when the box office opens.