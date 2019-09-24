The Touring Cast of Frozen Gathers for Their First Rehearsal

The North American touring cast of Disney's Frozen snapped some photos at their first rehearsal where they were joined by the Broadway musical's director, Michael Grandage, and composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The tour is set to launch in Schenectady, New York, prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.

Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) pose with Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (center).

(© Evan Zimmerman)

The cast stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, as well as Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

Spouses Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman play Hans and Elsa in the touring cast of Frozen.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

Rounding out the principal cast are newly announced company members Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

Jeremy Morse (center) takes on the role of Weselton for the Frozen tour.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

The ensemble also includes Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

The full cast of Frozen's North American tour.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford. The Broadway production opened in March 2018 and is currently running at the St. James Theatre.