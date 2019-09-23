Watch the New Frozen 2 Trailer Featuring Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released another new trailer for Frozen 2, which is set to be released on November 22.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad are all set to return for the sequel, as are composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho.

The original Frozen was released in 2013. The musical adaptation is currently running at Broadway's St. James Theatre.