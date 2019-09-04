Freestyle Love Supreme Announces Broadway Lottery Tickets

A $35 digital loterry has been announced for the Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme. Previews will begin September 13 in advance of an October 2 opening, and the production will run through January 5 at the Booth Theatre.

The lottery will be available for all performances and can be accessed here. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Each lottery will open at 12:01am EST the day prior to the performance, with drawings at 9am on the day prior. The lottery will remain open until 3pm EST, at which time a second drawing will be held. Winners have up to 6 hours to purchase up to 2 tickets. On two-show days, lotteries for both the 7pm and 10pm performances will be held concurrently.

The Broadway run is produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale founded the group in 2004.

The show features Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Bill Sherman, a.k.a. King Sherman; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch; and Utkarsh Ambudkar, a.k.a. UTK the INC. The six performers spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. Spontaneous special guests are expected to include members Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady and Ashley Pérez Flanagan

Freestyle Love Supreme directed by Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

As with the off-Broadway run, Freestyle Love Supreme will be a phone-free experience. Audience members will be required to store all phones and smart devices in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show.