For Colored Girls... Revival Announces New Broadway Dates

New performance dates have been announced for the Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. The production was previously slated to begin performances March 4 ahead of a March 24 opening at the Booth Theatre. The show will now have its first preview on April 1 with an official April 20 opening and will run for a 20-week limited engagement.

Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Once on This Island) makes her directorial debut with this production. She served as choreographer for the 2019 Public Theater production of the play, and will reprise her role as choreographer on Broadway, making her the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

Famously described as a "choreopoem," for colored girls... tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song, and movement. It debuted at the Public Theater in 1976 before moving on to a two-year run at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

Full casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.