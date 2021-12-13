Flying Over Sunset Sets Broadway Cast Album Release Date

Flying Over Sunset, opening on Broadway tonight at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater, has announced the release date for its original Broadway cast recording. From Sony Masterworks Broadway, the album will be released digitally January 28, 2022, and on CD March 11, 2022. It is available for pre-order now.

Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck). At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of LSD, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

The musical features a score by Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Tony nominee lyricist Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), as well a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park With George), who also directs. Tap legend Michelle Dorrance is the choreographer.

In addition to Hadden-Paton, Cusack, and Yazbeck, the cast features Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware.