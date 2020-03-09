Flying Over Sunset Announces Online Ticket Lottery Ahead of First Broadway Preview

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an online ticket lottery for its new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset, beginning with its first preview at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 12. Featuring a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, the production will open officially on April 16.

A limited number of tickets priced at $40 will be sold each day to the winners of the lottery. Entries will be accepted online between midnight and 3pm the day before the performance. Winners can purchase their tickets online and pick them up at the Vivian Beaumont Theater box office with their credit card. The lottery is limited to one entry per person and two tickets per winner.

Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together and, under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

In addition to Hadden-Paton, Cusack, and Yazbeck, the production features Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware. Aria Braswell, William Colin, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Click here to visit the Flying Over Sunset lottery page.