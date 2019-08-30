Flashback Friday: Rise for TheaterMania's "Ladies Who Lunch" Supercut

It was announced this morning that Marianne Elliott's gender-swapped Company will open on Broadway this spring, following a celebrated run in London's West End. Tony winner Katrina Lenk will succeed Rosalie Craig in the lead role of Bobbie, but the production is hanging on to Patti LuPone as its oft-marrying alcoholic Joanne.

Chances are you've heard LuPone's rendition of Stephen Sondheim's "The Ladies Who Lunch," either in the musical's 2013 staging with the New York Philharmonic or in her many concert performances of the iconic song. So rather than making it all about Patti (however right that may feel), we'd like to acknowledge a whole collection of our favorite Joannes of yore.

Fortunately, we felt the same way back in 2014. Check out the TM supercut that just gets better with age.