Company to Return to Broadway With Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone

The gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which recently played in London's West End to much acclaim, and won a handful of Olivier Awards, will transfer to Broadway this fall.

The revival will play at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with opening night scheduled for March 22, the date of Sondheim's 90th birthday. Previews begin March 2. Tony Award winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone will head the company as Bobbie and Joanne. LuPone, who appeared in the West End production, received an Olivier for her performance.

Tony winner Marianne Elliott (Angels in America), who directed the London production, will also direct the Broadway transfer. The creative team will include Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), and Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design).