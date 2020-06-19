Flashback Friday: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, and More in Shuffle Along

In 2016, Broadway had the privilege of being home to a short-lived but extraordinary musical called Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Directed by George C. Wolfe and choreographed by Savion Glover, the Tony-nominated production told the story of the groundbreaking 1921 musical Shuffle Along, with music and lyrics by Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake and a book by Flournoy Miller and Aubrey Lyles. One of the longest running shows of its day, Shuffle Along introduced the world to performers like Josephine Baker and and Florence Mills and Paul Robeson.

Wolfe's production featured a cast led by Ton ywinners Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Billy Porter, alongside Brandon Victor Dixon, Joshua Henry, Brooks Ashmanskas, Amber Iman, and Adrienne Warren, as well as a huge ensemble: Felicia Boswell, Amber Iman, Adrienne Warren, Phillip Attmore, Darius de Haas, C.K. Edwards, Afra Hines, Curtis Holland, Adrienne Howard, Kendrick Jones, Lisa LaTouche, Alicia Lundgren, J.C. Montgomery, Erin N. Moore, Janelle Neal, Brittany Parks, Arbender Robinson, Karissa Royster, Britton Smith, Zurin Villanueva, Christian Dante White, J.L. Williams, Pamela Yasutake, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Here is a clip of the beloved show's Tony Awards performance.