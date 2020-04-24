Flashback Friday: Scenes From Twyla Tharp's Billy Joel Ballet, Movin' Out

In 2002, choreographer Twyla Tharp and musician Billy Joel stormed Broadway with Movin' Out, a ballet set to a catalogue of Joel's beloved hits. The show earned a pair of Tonys — one for Tharp, one for Joel — and set a new standard for what jukebox musicals could be. Watch the production's Tony Awards performance, featuring a mash-up of Joel hits "The River of Dreams," "Keeping the Faith," and "Only the Good Die Young."