Flashback Friday: Ciara Renée Gives Us Elsa Vocals in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Earlier this week, Disney's Frozen announced the pair of leading ladies set to replace its original Broadway stars, Patti Murin (Anna) and Caissie Levy (Elsa). McKenzie Kurtz will make her Broadway debut as Anna, with Ciara Renée returning to Broadway as Elsa.

Renée has a big belt to fill as Levy passes the show-stopping "Let it Go" to a new performer to sing eight times a week at the St. James Theatre. But if you have any doubts about Levy's successor, look back to 2016 when Renée took on the role of Susan in the Keen Company revival of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom!

Here she is giving the press a preview of her rendition of "Come to Your Senses" — which is exactly what the Disney casting directors did when they cast her as Elsa.