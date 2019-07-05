Flashback Friday: 8-Year-Old Ariana Grande Slays the National Anthem

As you continue your long Independence Day weekend, we're handing you a Flashback Friday that celebrates all of America's favorite things: pop stars, babies, and sporting events.

Ariana Grande — the world's biggest pop star whom we will always think of as the talented teen who made her Broadway debut in Jason Robert Brown's musical of high school angst, 13 — started her career even before the Great White Way came calling, as evidenced by this adorable video of her singing the National Anthem at 8 years old for a Florida Panthers Hockey Game.

Please enjoy the all-American cuteness. And happy Fourth of July!