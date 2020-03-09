First Look at Rob McClure as Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway

Mrs. Doubtfire, beginning previews tonight, March 9, at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre, has released its first photos of Rob McClure as the musical's title character. Take a look below.

Avery Sell (Natalie Hillard), Jake Ryan Flynn (Christopher Hillard), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire/Daniel Hillard), Jenn Gambatese (Miranda Hillard), and Analise Scarpaci (Lydia Hillard).

(© Matthew Murphy)

Based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture and directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The story is described as follows: "Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father."

Rob McClure as the title character in Mrs. Doubtfire, a new musical now in previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The cast stars McClure as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, alongside Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.