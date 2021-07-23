First Date, Starring Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, Begins Streaming Today

A virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date, starring married American Idol and stage vets Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, begins streaming today on Stellar. Available through July 25, the show is presented by Art Lab and ShowTown Productions, and is directed by Meg Fofonoff.

First Date, which features a score by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo), two single New Yorkers on a blind date. DeGarmo and Young are backed by Nick Cearley (Man 2), Kevin Massey (Man 1), Jennifer Sánchez (Woman 1), Vishal Vaidya (Man 3), and Aurelia Williams (Woman 2).

The production has costumes by Jennifer Tremblay, music direction by Julie McBride, music supervision by Cynthia Meng, and editing by Nate Ward. Howie Michael Smith is the director of photography. Sue Schaller is the storyboard artist. Stage management is by Julie Devore, Stephen Milosevich, and Lisa Ann Chernoff. Alexandre Bleau is the casting director. Featured in the band are Elena Bonomo (drums), Josh Plotner (reeds), Jakob Reinhardt (guitars), and Yuka Tadano (bass).

First Date ran on Broadway from August 2013-January 2014 at the Longacre Theatre. The production starred Zachary Levi in his Broadway debut as Aaron and Krysta Rodriguez as Casey.

