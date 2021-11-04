Fiddler's Journey to The Big Screen Plans a 2022 Release

Deadline has announced plans for the US distribution of a new documentary, narrated by Jeff Goldblum, about the making of Norman Jewison's 1971 film adaptation of the iconic musical Fiddler on the Roof. Distributed via Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber, the film is planning a spring 2022 release.

Titled Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen, the movie "captures the humor and drama of director Norman Jewison's quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia and re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic." The documentary is directed by Oscar nominee Daniel Raim (Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story) and features behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen stills, and original interviews with Jewison, Topol (who starred as Tevye), composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, film critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and actors Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small (Tevye's daughters).

Based on stories by Sholom Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1964, earning nine Tony Awards including Best Musical. Jewison's screen adaptation became the highest-grossing film of 1971 and earned eight Oscar nominations, winning three.

Take a look at a preview of the film below: