EXCLUSIVE: Watch Regina Spektor and Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing "Dear Theodosia"

Regina Spektor is currently making her Broadway debut in a new concert as part of the In Residence series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. During her show on Friday, June 21, Spektor brought out a special guest, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, to duet on Spektor's Hamilton Mixtape cover of "Dear Theodosia." Check out TheaterMania's video below.

Spektor began her run at the Lunt-Fontanne on June 20. She will play two additional shows on June 25 and 26. Hamilton is currently running across the street at the Rodgers Theatre.