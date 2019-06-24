TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Video Flash

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Regina Spektor and Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing "Dear Theodosia"

Miranda made a guest appearance in Spektor's recent Broadway concert at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Regina Spektor is currently making her Broadway debut in a new concert as part of the In Residence series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. During her show on Friday, June 21, Spektor brought out a special guest, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, to duet on Spektor's Hamilton Mixtape cover of "Dear Theodosia." Check out TheaterMania's video below.

Spektor began her run at the Lunt-Fontanne on June 20. She will play two additional shows on June 25 and 26. Hamilton is currently running across the street at the Rodgers Theatre.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...