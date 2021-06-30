Exclusive Listen: A Podcast Reveals Everything You Want to Know About Hadestown

Season 3 of the Broadway documentary series Wait in the Wings kicks off tonight with an hourlong episode about the evolution of Hadestown, the Anaïs Mitchell musical that took home the top prize at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, Hadestown takes audiences to a bleak industrial underworld ruled over by a tyrannical tycoon. Mitchell's unique folk-rock sound earned the show the Tony for Best Original Score.

In the podcast, host Brendon Henderson chronicles the long and tumultuous 13-year journey of the show, all the way from the backwoods of Vermont to the bright lights of Broadway. The episode is the culmination of nearly 300 hours of research including interviews from Tony award-winning orchestrator Michael Chorney, original director Ben Matchstick, choreographer David Neumann, and chorus members Jessie Shelton, Kimberly Marable, and T. Oliver Reid.

Previously, Wait in the Wings has delighted Broadway superfans with its deep dives into Starlight Express, Carrie the Musical, and Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark.

While the episode is set to drop on the Broadway Podcast Network and YouTube at 8pm tonight, TheaterMania readers can enjoy an exclusive early listen here: