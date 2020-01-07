Erika Jayne and Paulo Szot Join Chicago on Broadway

Real Housewife Erika Jayne and Tony-winning opera star Paulo Szot made their Chicago debuts as Roxie and Billy on January 6. Jayne plays the role through March 29, with Szot starring through January 31 and returning March 16-May 19.

Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn.

(© Tricia Baron)

Jayne and Szot are joined by Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright as Roxie and Velma.

(© Tricia Baron)

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, '''Chicago'' is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking.