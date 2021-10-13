Erich Bergen to Return to Waitress as Dr. Pomatter

Erich Bergen will rejoin the cast of Waitress as Dr. Pomatter for select performances during its return Broadway engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. He previously performed the role for stints in the summers of 2018 and 2019 during Waitress's initial Broadway run.

Bergen will take over the role October 19-24, and again November 2-7. Drew Gehling, who currently performs the role, will return as Dr. Pomatter October 26-31, and then November 9-24. Also joining the cast of Waitress October 19 are Nik Dodani, taking over the role of Ogie, Ben Thompson, taking over as Earl, and Jennifer Nettles, stepping into the lead role of Jenna.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony Award- and Emmy Award-nominated Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus. Waitress opened on Broadway in April 2016 and ran for nearly four years. The show is back for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022.

The current Broadway cast stars Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky), and Joe Tippett (Earl).