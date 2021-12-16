Eric Anderson Will Take Over as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Veteran Broadway performer Eric Anderson will take over the role of impresario Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Danny Burstein, who won a Tony Award for originating the role, will depart the production on Sunday, January 16.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film about doomed love among bohemians in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, Moulin Rouge! manages to squeeze a remarkable amount of pop hits from the last 60 years into one extravagant stage musical. According to our review, "If you go in expecting a spectacle, you will not be disappointed."

Zidler is the proprietor of the nightclub around which the story is set.

Anderson has appeared in many Broadway shows over the past decade, including Kinky Boots, Rocky, The Last Ship, Pretty Woman, Waitress, and Soul Doctor, which earned him a Drama Desk nomination for his portrayal of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.