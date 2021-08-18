Edmund Donovan to Join Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones in Broadway Debut of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's

The complete cast of the Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's has been revealed with the announcement that Edmund Donovan will join previously announced actors Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. The play is set to begin previews at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater on November 3 ahead of an official opening on November 22. Tickets are on sale through January 16.

Nottage is the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Ruined and Sweat. Her newest play, Clyde's, is about a truck stop sandwich shop with a kitchen staff made up of formerly incarcerated individuals. Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) plays Clyde, the shop's hard-nosed owner. Her employees search for redemption in their lives after prison, while seeking to craft the perfect sandwich.

Donovan last appeared onstage in Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements in a performance that TheaterMania's review called "virtuosic" and for which he won a 2020 Drama Desk Award. He previously appeared off-Broadway in Hunter's Lewiston/Clarkston.

The creative team for Clyde's includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, and original compositions by Justin Hicks. Kate Whoriskey directs.

Guests to Clyde's will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine. Click here for a complete breakdown of Second Stage Theater's health and safety guidelines.