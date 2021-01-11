Dominique Morisseau's Acclaimed Skeleton Crew to Run on Broadway in 2022

Dominique Morisseau's acclaimed play Skeleton Crew will receive its Broadway premiere in the winter of 2022.

The drama, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, will be presented by Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Skeleton Crew played two sold-out runs at the Atlantic Theatre Company in 2016 and follows a group of auto plant workers as they contend with the idea of foreclosure. Santiago-Hudson's original cast was made up of Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakalumi.

Also in the winter of 2022, Manhattan Theatre Club will present the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's new play, Prayer for the French Republic, directed by David Cromer at New York City Center — Stage I. These productions join Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues and Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive on Broadway, and Simon Stephens's Morning Sun and Anchuli Felicia King's Golden Shield off-Broadway.

Exact performance dates and further casting information for all six productions will be announced at a later date.