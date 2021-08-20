Disney's Lion King Releases Video of 1st Rehearsal Before Broadway Return

The Lion King is returning to Broadway on September 14, and in anticipation of the return, the cast recently got together with director Julie Taymor for rehearsal. Fortunately for all of us, the production has released a video of Tshidi Manye leading the troupe in a glorious performance of "Circle of Life." As Broadway comes back, this video reminds us of why we go to the theater and why its return is cause for celebration. Watch the video below: