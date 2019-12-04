Dear Evan Hansen Marks 3rd Broadway Anniversary With Ice Cream Party

Dear Evan Hansen marked its third anniversary at the Music Box Theatre with an ice cream party sponsored by Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream on December 4.

Happy 3rd anniversary to the Dear Evan Hansen team!

(© David Gordon)

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen with the Van Leeuwen ice cream truck.

(© David Gordon)

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen during the December 4 matinee curtain call.

(© David Gordon)

Michael Greif directs the production at the Music Box Theatre. In 2017, it earned a total of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

Van Leeuwen has debuted a limited-edition flavor inspired by the show, A La Mode, through December 31 at its Rockefeller Center location. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, one of the musical's not-for-profit partners. The flavor is a vanilla ice cream with cinnamon apple pie pieces throughout.