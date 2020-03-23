David Byrne's American Utopia to Become a Book

According to the Associated Press, David Byrne's album-turned-Broadway concert American Utopia is being made into a book by the same name. Byrne, who famously fronted the band Talking Heads, will collaborate with author and illustrator Maira Kalman. The book is reportedly set to be published September 8 by Bloomsbury.

American Utopia, choreographed and staged by Annie-B Parson, opened at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on October 20, 2019, and ran through February 16, 2020. The production is scheduled to reopen at the Hudson this September, with a run scheduled through January 17, 2021. Spike Lee's filmed version of the concert also has plans for a release later this year.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career.