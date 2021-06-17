David Byrne's American Utopia Will Play the St. James After Bruce Springsteen

The Broadway return engagement of David Byrne's American Utopia will follow Bruce Springsteen at the St. James Theatre, with performances beginning Friday, September 17, as scheduled. Tickets are on sale to the general public now, and all ticketholders with valid prior bookings have been emailed with their performance information.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. A fully staged version, which features choreography and musical staging by Annie-B Parson, as well as songs from American Utopia and Talking Heads classics, opened at the Hudson Theatre in October 2019, recouping its initial $4 million investment after just 10 weeks. Spike Lee's filmed version of the production is currently streaming on HBO Max.

American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.