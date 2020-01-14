Watch Clips of David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood in A Soldier's Play

Roundabout Theatre Company has released footage from its Broadway production of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play. Check out the video clips below. (WARNING: Some of the clips contain strong language.)



Directed by Kenny Leon, the cast of A Soldier's Play features Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, and Nnamdi Asomugha. They are joined by McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.



The story is described as follows: "1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered — and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America."



A Soldier's Play is currently in previews and officially opens on January 21 at the American Airlines Theatre.