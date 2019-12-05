David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood Preview A Soldier's Play on Broadway

The cast of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play met the press at the American Airlines Theatre on December 5. Performances will begin December 27, with opening set for January 21 under the direction of Kenny Leon.

The Roundabout Theatre Company production stars David Alan Grier as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Blair Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport, alongside Jerry O'Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, Nnamdi Asomugha as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, McKinley Belcher III as Private Louis Henson, Rob Demery as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Jared Grimes as Private Tony Smalls, Billy Eugene Jones as Private James Wilkie, Nate Mann as Lieutenant Byrd, Warner Miller as Corporal Ellis, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Private C. J. Memphis and Lee Aaron Rosen as Captain Wilcox.

The design team will include Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), Dan Moses Schreier (sound).