Danny Burstein Wins First Tony After Seven Nominations

Seventh time's a charm! In his seventh season as a Tony nominee, Danny Burstein has clinched the win for his featured role as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

This was Burstein's fourth nomination in the Featured Actor in a Musical category alone, with previous nominations for his work in The Drowsy Chaperone (2006), South Pacific (2008), and Cabaret (2014).

He earned additional nominations for his leading roles in the musical revivals Follies (2012) and Fiddler on the Roof (2016), as well as for his featured role in the 2013 revival of the Clifford Odets play Golden Boy.

Moulin Rouge!, adapted from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The production officially opened July 25, 2019 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and ran for a total of 262 performances before the Broadway shutdown. Performances resumed at the Hirschfeld on September 24.