Crystal Lucas-Perry and Others Announced for Broadway Cast of Ain't No Mo'

Producer Lee Daniels has announced the complete cast of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo', which will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on November 3 ahead of an official opening night on December 1.

Ain't No Mo' revolves around the question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" Led by our flight attendant, Peaches, the audience witnesses a series of sketches exposing the contradictions and comedy at the heart of Black life in America.

As previously announced, the playwright will make his Broadway debut as Peaches. He will be joined onstage by Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5).

Lucas-Perry is currently appearing as John Adams in the Broadway revival of 1776, which opens tonight. She will depart that production on October 23.

Understudies for Ain't No Mo' are Nik Alexander (Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The creative team will be led by director Stevie Walker-Webb, making his Broadway debut. The design team includes is three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony-nominated Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design).

